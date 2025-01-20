How are those New Year’s resolutions going?
If you’ve fallen off the wagon, it’s not too late to get back on. If you didn’t make any resolutions, we’ve got some suggestions for making 2025 a happy, healthy years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us the end of the day, your healthy habit is completely up to you. Here are a few ideas if you’re looking for a place to start:
- Eat more fruits and vegetables.
- Cook more meals at home instead of getting takeout.
- Cut back on unhealthy foods like salty and sugary snacks.
- Substitute whole grains (for example, brown rice instead of white rice).
- Add short walks into your routine.
- Try a new activity at home like yoga, tai chi, Zumba, or strength exercises.
- Increase your water intake.