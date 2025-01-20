39.8 F
How are those New Year’s resolutions going?

By Villages-News Editorial
If you’ve fallen off the wagon, it’s not too late to get back on. If you didn’t make any resolutions, we’ve got some suggestions for making 2025 a happy, healthy years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us the end of the day, your healthy habit is completely up to you. Here are a few ideas if you’re looking for a place to start:

  • Eat more fruits and vegetables.
  • Cook more meals at home instead of getting takeout.
  • Cut back on unhealthy foods like salty and sugary snacks.
  • Substitute whole grains (for example, brown rice instead of white rice).
  • Add short walks into your routine.
  • Try a new activity at home like yoga, tai chi, Zumba, or strength exercises.
  • Increase your water intake.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

We need a Trader Joe’s south of State Road 44 in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident is begging for a Trader Joe’s and would really like to see it located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

