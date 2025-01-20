ICE slaps hold on Honduran DUI suspect arrested on U.S. 301

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has slapped a hold on a Honduran drunk driving suspect arrested on U.S. 301.

Elbor Idan Martinez Rochez, 26, of Dade City, was driving a red Dodge pickup northbound on U.S. 301 at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he failed to maintain a lane, drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and traveling onto the grass, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A traffic stop was initiated in Bushnell.

It appeared that Martinez Rochez, who presented a Florida driver’s license, had been drinking. The native of Honduras participated in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led to the conclusion he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .148 and .155 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was place on his confinement by ICE.