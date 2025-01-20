48.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Inspector finds food temperature violations at TooJay’s in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

An inspector found food temperature violations during a recent visit to a TooJay’s Gourmet Deli restaurant in The Villages.

The inspector issued a “stop sale” order Jan. 9 when sliced tomatoes were found at an unsafe temperature of 56 degrees at the restaurant at Brownwood, according to an inspection on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The tomatoes had been prepped the previous day and had been out since 7 a.m. that morning. In addition, the inspector found salmon and raw chicken at 46 degrees, rather than at the required 41 degrees.

There was a black mold substance on front counter display’s sliding doors. A manager ordered an employee to clean it while the inspector was present. There was also an old label on a squeeze tube of margarine on the cook line, a bucket of blueberries was found store on the floor and their was a drain plug missing from a dumpster. In addition, there was a plastic pitcher and a metal pastry scraper in a sink designated for employee handwashing.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

We need a Trader Joe’s south of State Road 44 in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident is begging for a Trader Joe’s and would really like to see it located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Photos