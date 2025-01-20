Inspector finds food temperature violations at TooJay’s in The Villages

An inspector found food temperature violations during a recent visit to a TooJay’s Gourmet Deli restaurant in The Villages.

The inspector issued a “stop sale” order Jan. 9 when sliced tomatoes were found at an unsafe temperature of 56 degrees at the restaurant at Brownwood, according to an inspection on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The tomatoes had been prepped the previous day and had been out since 7 a.m. that morning. In addition, the inspector found salmon and raw chicken at 46 degrees, rather than at the required 41 degrees.

There was a black mold substance on front counter display’s sliding doors. A manager ordered an employee to clean it while the inspector was present. There was also an old label on a squeeze tube of margarine on the cook line, a bucket of blueberries was found store on the floor and their was a drain plug missing from a dumpster. In addition, there was a plastic pitcher and a metal pastry scraper in a sink designated for employee handwashing.