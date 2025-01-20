39.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 20, 2025
Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Trump promised to lower grocery prices during the campaign (although he backtracked after the election). I am recording some items/ prices today, (I bought these items and I have receipts for all of them) Jan. 19, 2025, the day before Trump becomes President:
At Walmart: 1/2 gallon whole milk $1.83, Italian bread $0.27, Velveeta cheese singles $3.88, Cauliflower $1.84, bananas $0.50 per pound, iceberg lettuce $1.84.
At Publix: eggs large $4.99 per dozen and Arnold Wheat Bread $5.29 .
Circle K: regular gas $3.049/ gallon (cash).
Dow Jones Average is at 43,487.83
National Unemployment Rate is 4.1%
We can see what happens to these prices and statistics over the next six months, year or four years.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

