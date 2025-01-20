Villager delivers eyebrow-raising report on future of world’s population

A popular 1968 book predicted widespread famine due to the world’s population explosion.

Now, nearly 60 years later, lower birth rates threaten sharp population declines in many countries by the end of the century.

Villager and retired accountant Ian Walmsley presented “The Great Demographic Reversal” at a meeting Monday of the Civil Discourse Club. He will repeat his presentation next Monday at the Savannah Center.

Since 1960, the world’s population has grown to 8.2 billion from 2.6 billion.

Many families used to have four to six children and 21.4 was the average age for a woman to bear her first child.

But Walmsley said lower fertility rates, longer lifespans and delays in starting families have affected the population’s age makeup and the average age for a woman’s first child now is 27.5.

“There are far more adults now and fewer babies,” he said.

At current birth rates and without immigration, he said the U.S. population would drop by about a third to 226 million from the current 333 million by the year 2100.

“We have no economic model for a serious contraction in population,” Walmsley said. “That means 32 percent of our homes are not needed and 32 percent of our cars will not be needed.”

Our country’s fertility rate or average number of children is 1.6 per couple, down from 2.1 needed to sustain the population. In 1963, the rate was 3.65.

The world’s highest fertility rates are in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia except for China, Japan and South Korea, according to Walmsley.

The problem is dire in South Korea with a fertility rate of 0.8, which means less than one of every two women has a child.

He said South Korea has spent $3 million on the problem without success, including offering $500,000 to couples who have their third child.

Legal immigration could improve fertility rates, but many countries also face declining fertility rates.

Today, about 10 percent of our nation’s legal immigrants come from Europe, down from 75 percent in 1963. About 45 percent now come from Asia and 15 percent from Africa.

Although China ended its one-child-per-family policy several years ago, Walmsley said it has not led to a substantial increase of families with multiple children.

Russia offered freedom for some women inmates if they got pregnant and banned abortion after the 12th week in hopes of increasing the fertility rate.

“There are going to be some very radical solutions to this,” Walmsley said.