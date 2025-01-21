50.4 F
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Homeowner arrested after allegedly firing gun at Uber driver

By Staff Report
A Summerfield homeowner was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at an Uber driver who showed up in his driveway.

The Uber driver was trying to pick up a passenger on Saturday night when he thought he had mistakenly pulled into the driveway of 55-year-old Joseph Gunner Russell at 16201 SE 58th Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Uber driver began turning his vehicle around when Russell “rapidly approached” him. Russell had a “black handgun in his right hand.”

Joseph Gunner Russell
Joseph Gunner Russell

Russell fired three to four rounds into the air and then pointed the gun at the Uber driver’s vehicle. The Uber driver reported hearing “rounds flying past him” and striking a nearby fence.

Russell’s stepdaughter said she ordered the Uber and had neglected to tell Russell, who is a convicted felon and banned from owning a firearm. He was convicted of organized fraud in 2006 in Marion County.

When questioned by deputies, Russell claimed had been armed with a baseball bat, not a gun. He said he had thrown a brick at the Uber vehicle. He insisted he does not own a gun, although the stepdaughter told deputies that Russell owns a handgun.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

