51.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Muscovy duck at Veteran’s Memorial Park

By Staff Report
Comments

It was a windy morning at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The high winds caused some ruffled feathers on this Muscovy duck. Thanks to Konni Yingst for sharing!

Muscovy duck at Veteran's Memorial Park
Muscovy duck at Veteran’s Memorial Park

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos