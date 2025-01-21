Rising amenity fees in The Villages are getting unbearable

I’ve seen information regarding the raising of amenity fees. I’d like to know to whom or to where I can voice an opinion.

My husband and I moved here in July 2020. When we purchased our home on Linden Isle, we were told our amenity fee would be $162. There was no mention or writing that the fee would increase over time. We got the impression it depended on when you purchased as to what your fee was. ie, you purchased many years ago, it was lower, you purchased now, it’s “x” amount, you purchased in future, it’s probably higher. There was nothing in our paperwork stating this fee would raise every year. (Which it has except for the first year.) It’s gone from $162 in 2020 to $198.13, currently. How high is it going to go? This will become unbearable. I understand there is a fee, but does it need to raise that much in that short of time?

As someone mentioned in an article; “As we get older, we don’t use as many of the facilities as we maybe once did. What if we just enjoyed living here and didn’t use any amenities?”

This is all so unfair and totally wrong. I would like to know whom to speak to about this and told what can be done. We’ve lived here four and a half years and our amenity fee has increased over $100/year.

Sheri Davis is a resident of Linden Isle in the Village of Linden.