43.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Stop calling them sinkholes!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Please discontinue using the phrase “sinkhole” to announce repairs to the poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system. Whomever is responsible is continuing the sham that there have been several NATURAL geological holes/depressions when in most every case it’s the result of material used for water mitigation rotting and when used sucking in surrounding sand which is always displayed in the pond nearby BEFORE the hole arrives, letting the world know that there is another breach in the system caused by material failure. Thanks, let’s be transparent instead of creating a scam.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

Photos