Stop calling them sinkholes!

To the Editor:

Please discontinue using the phrase “sinkhole” to announce repairs to the poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system. Whomever is responsible is continuing the sham that there have been several NATURAL geological holes/depressions when in most every case it’s the result of material used for water mitigation rotting and when used sucking in surrounding sand which is always displayed in the pond nearby BEFORE the hole arrives, letting the world know that there is another breach in the system caused by material failure. Thanks, let’s be transparent instead of creating a scam.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles