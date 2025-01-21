Wildwood man who didn’t pay child support nabbed after driving 94 mph

A Wildwood man who didn’t pay child support was nabbed after driving 94 miles per hour on Interstate 75.

Kareem Vashun Spearman, 48, was driving a gray Ford sport utility vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 318 in Sumer County when he was caught on radar traveling at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, the trooper found that Spearman’s license has been suspended in connection with unpaid child support and he was wanted on a Sumter County warrant. In addition, the trooper found that Spearman has had nine convictions for driving while license suspended.

Spearman was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.