51.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Wildwood man who didn’t pay child support nabbed after driving 94 mph

By Staff Report
Comments

A Wildwood man who didn’t pay child support was nabbed after driving 94 miles per hour on Interstate 75.

Kareem Vashun Spearman, 48, was driving a gray Ford sport utility vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 318 in Sumer County when he was caught on radar traveling at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Kareem Spearman
Kareem Spearman

During a traffic stop, the trooper found that Spearman’s license has been suspended in connection with unpaid child support and he was wanted on a Sumter County warrant. In addition, the trooper found that Spearman has had nine convictions for driving while license suspended.

Spearman was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos