Couple from Historic Side arrested with drugs after traffic stop

A couple from the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop.

Shari Linn Shaw, 59, who lives at 719 Devon Drive, was driving a tan Chevy pickup at about midnight Friday when she was caught traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot at the Circle K on Miller Street.

A K-9 unit responded to the traffic stop and the dog alerted on Shaw’s pickup, indicating the likely presence of drugs. The Indiana native was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Her passenger, 56-year-old David Morley Pope, who also lives at 719 Devon Drive, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had been free on bond following his arrest last year after leading law enforcement on a chase while he was driving a golf cart.

Shaw and Pope were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $3,500 bond. Pope was being held without bond due to the violation of his bond in the previous arrest.