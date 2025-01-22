Joel Harrison Law, 39, of Oxford, FL passed away Friday, January 17, 2025. He was born August 30, 1985, in Leesburg, FL to Keith Otis and Donna Marie (Harrison) Law Flannery.

Joel loved spending time with his children, family and friends. He enjoyed taking long airboat rides, hunting and fishing.

Joel was preceded in death by his father, Keith Otis Law.

He is survived by children: Bryce, Bryleigh and Blaine; mother, Donna Marie Law Flannery; brother, Michael (Kristin) Law; sister, Tiffani Law (Matt); nieces: Kelley, Brentlee, and Kinslee, and nephews, Gage and Taylen. He will be missed by many friends.

The family will announce a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.