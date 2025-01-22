39.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

Joel Harrison Law

By Staff Report
Comments
Joel Harrison Law
Joel Harrison Law

Joel Harrison Law, 39, of Oxford, FL passed away Friday, January 17, 2025. He was born August 30, 1985, in Leesburg, FL to Keith Otis and Donna Marie (Harrison) Law Flannery.

Joel loved spending time with his children, family and friends. He enjoyed taking long airboat rides, hunting and fishing.

Joel was preceded in death by his father, Keith Otis Law.

He is survived by children: Bryce, Bryleigh and Blaine; mother, Donna Marie Law Flannery; brother, Michael (Kristin) Law; sister, Tiffani Law (Matt); nieces: Kelley, Brentlee, and Kinslee, and nephews, Gage and Taylen. He will be missed by many friends.

The family will announce a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

If Biden family is innocent why do they need a pardon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident asks why the Biden family needed a pardon if they are all innocent.

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Photos