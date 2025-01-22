Mary L. Dettelis

Mary L Dettelis, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025.

Mary was born in LeRoy, NY, raised in Buffalo, NY and lived in The Villages for 25 years.

Mary was preceded in death by husband Carl, father Rosario Baglio and mother Rosaria (Volpe), brother Leonard and sister Connie (Lombardo). Mary is survived by children Lawrence and wife Margaret, Rosanne (Steele), and husband Brett Bradbeer; Joseph, and John and wife Karen; and grandchildren Lindsay and Justin (Harmon), Jordan (Goodrich), Crista, Dallas, and Ringo (Dettelis), Nicole (Pannullo), Michael (Mercer); and great grandchildren Brooke and Bryce (Harmon).

Mary was an incredible cook, baker, and seamstress. Family and many friends enjoyed marvelous meals and treats at her home over the years. She and Carl blazed the trail to The Villages many years ago, and many friends and family eventually followed.

Visitation to take place 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 28 at Hiers-Baxley Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, followed by Rosary service there at 3:30 PM. Burial on Wednesday at National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.