35.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

Missouri man arrested after found walking on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Comments

A Missouri man was arrested after he was found walking on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a pedestrian violation on I-75 near Mile Marker 311 near Bushnell. The deputy found 38-year-old Jay Scott Skrede of Bismarck, Mo. walking on the interstate. The deputy told Skrede that he was not allowed to walk on the interstate. Skrede headed for the center median and attempted to climb over the guardrail. He refused to obey the deputy’s order to halt.

Jay Scott Skrede
Jay Scott Skrede

When he was detained, he tensed up his arms and refused to cooperate.

He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Solution to buying a home with deed restriction violations

A Village of Chatham resident has been reading about buyers unknowingly purchasing homes in The Villages with deed restriction violations. She proposes a solution.

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos