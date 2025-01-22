Missouri man arrested after found walking on I-75 in Sumter County

A Missouri man was arrested after he was found walking on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a pedestrian violation on I-75 near Mile Marker 311 near Bushnell. The deputy found 38-year-old Jay Scott Skrede of Bismarck, Mo. walking on the interstate. The deputy told Skrede that he was not allowed to walk on the interstate. Skrede headed for the center median and attempted to climb over the guardrail. He refused to obey the deputy’s order to halt.

When he was detained, he tensed up his arms and refused to cooperate.

He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.