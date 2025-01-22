Sally Ladd

Sally Ladd, age 75, passed away from pulmonary fibrosis on January 11, 2025, at her home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sally is a graduate of Corry Area High School and Edinboro State College in Erie County, Pennsylvania. She received a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University and began her career in Prince George’s County Schools as a librarian. Later as a media specialist in Montgomery County Schools, Sally was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award for her service as the coordinator for the Maryland K Digital Library Project.

After retiring from the school district, she worked at the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Headquarters in Washington, District of Columbia. Sally’s lifelong passions were travel, gardening, and genealogy. She traced her maternal heritage to the Mayflower and her paternal heritage to the Orphan Trains of mid-19th century rural Pennsylvania. She was a proud member of the Mayflower Society and DAR.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Louise Ladd of Elgin, Pennsylvania and her beloved cats Venus, Zach, and Zoie.

She is survived by her sister Bonnie Aquino (Pat) of The Villages, Florida; niece Angela Koelsch (Bernie) of Silver Spring, Maryland; and nephew Paschal Aquino (Fabiola) of Orlando, Florida. Her legacy is lovingly carried by her four great-nieces: Madeline, Marisa, Josephine, and Sophia.

Her celebration of life reception is February 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Her memorial service will be held in Elgin, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the charity of your choice.