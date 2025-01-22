39.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The Villages ranked second most popular active adult community

By Jeremiah Delgado
Comments

Despite encompassing dozens of individual neighborhoods, a retirement website collectively ranked The Villages as the second most popular active adult community, one spot behind a subdivision in Ocala that took the top spot.

55Places.com published its list of the Most Popular Active Adult Communities in late December.

“Whether you’re dreaming of sunny golf courses, bustling clubhouse events, or peaceful walking trails, these standout communities have become favorites among 55+ homeowners and renters alike,” reads a statement from the website.

55Places.com ranks The Villages the second most popular active adult community
55Places.com ranked The Villages the second most popular active adult community.

In total, three retirement communities from Ocala made the list: Top-ranked On Top of the World, Oak Run, and Stone Creek.

The Villages was ranked a “close second” by the website, which cited its massive coverage (“spanning three counties and 30,000 acres”) and self-sustaining nature (“100 miles of golf-cart legal streets and trails”) as selling points.

A golf cart enters The Villages via a multi modal path that spills onto Palermo Place
55Places.com cited the extensive network of multimodal paths in The Villages as one of the reasons for its popularity among retirees.

Furthermore, the website recognized The Villages for having an “unparalleled range of amenities and activities,” citing the “more than 35 recreation centers, over 100 pools, and 41 executive golf courses,” as well as the three town squares.

“Three charming town squares—Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing, and Brownwood—serve as hubs for dining, shopping, and free nightly entertainment. Whether it’s joining one of the thousands of clubs, taking fitness classes, or enjoying live music, Villagers never run out of ways to stay engaged,” according to 55Places.com.

Dancing at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers dancing at Lake Sumter Landing during the 2024 holiday season

Although several of the communities that made the list are comprised of tens of thousands of homes, including Sun City in Arizona, The Villages is the largest.

In addition to The Villages and Ocala, at least three other Florida-based communities made the list: Sun City Center (#7), Solivita in Kissimmee (#9), and Kings Point (#25), which is also in Sun City Center.

Despite coming up shy, The Villages has claimed the top prize multiple times before. In 2014, Villages-News.com reported that The Villages topped that year’s list of the most popular active adult communities.

To read the website’s complete list, visit 55Places.com’s Most Popular Active Adult Communities online.

 

