Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested after speeding violation

By Staff Report
Comments

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught speeding.

Amalio Romeo Lucas Rivas, 27, of Gainesville, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 11 p.m. Sunday when he was caught traveling 60 miles per hour in 35 mph zone on State Road 471 in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Amalio Romeo Lucas Rivas
Amalio Romeo Lucas Rivas

During a traffic stop, Lucas Rivas handed the deputy a Guatemalan passport. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. He also said he knew he was not allowed to drive without a driver’s license.

The deputy discovered that Lucas Rivas was wanted on a Seminole County warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment on a previous charge of driving without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was issued a warning for speeding. A hold was placed on his custody by Seminole County as well as the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

