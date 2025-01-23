Frank Miller

Frank E. Miller, 83 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 19, 2025.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Frank was born to Geneieve U. Miller (Brown) and Donald F. Miller in Saginaw, Michigan on April 25, 1941.

He had 4 siblings, all of which preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Bonnie J. (DeLong) Miller; daughters Danielle Paris, and Chantel (Dean) Paavola; and grandchildren Morgan Paavola, and Hayden Paavola.