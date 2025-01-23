48.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Homeless man arrested after pitching tent near X Mart in Wildwood

By Staff Report
A homeless man was arrested after pitching his tent near the X Mart Adult Super Store on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Horace Junior Hayes, 63, had been warned in December not to camp in the wooded area which has been used as a makeshift campground for some homeless in the area. On Dec. 11, Hayes was arrested for camping at the location.

Horace Junior Hayes

The Tennessee native returned to the wooded area and pitched a tent. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found Hayes in the tent Wednesday afternoon.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

