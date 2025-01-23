37.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Mr. Michael Eugene Fraley, 72 of The Villages passed on Wednesday January 15, 2025 at The Villages Hospital. Mr Fraley was born June 13th 1952 in Ironton, Ohio.

A son of the late Wallace Eugene and Clara Grace Fraley. He was a 1971 graduate of Green High School and worked in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Open Door School. He relocated to The Villages in 2017 where he enjoyed playing music,gardening, and attending social clubs.

Michael is survived by his wife Gina Anne Savio and one daughter and one son in law Paula and Chris Allen of Pomeroy Ohio. Two grand daughters Marissa Nicole Allen and Caitlin Paige Allen of Pomeroy. One bonus son of Christopher John David Seidel of The Villages Flordia. One Sister and brother in law Sharon and Thomas Meek. One brother Kenny Ray Fraley all of Franklin Furnace Ohio. Several Aunts and Nieces,Nephews, and Cousins who will miss him Terribly.

A celebration of life will be held March 1, 2025 at Plymouth Heights Church
of the Narazen in Franklin Furnace Ohio.

Photos