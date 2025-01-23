Scott wants VA to have more power to punish poor-performing employees

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has joined in an effort to introduce the Restore VA Accountability Act to strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs’ authority to hold poor-performing employees accountable.

“Our veterans have put everything on the line and deserve the best care possible. I am proud to join my colleagues on the Restore VA Accountability Act to make the VA more efficient and accountable, and raise the standard of life-saving health care. As a Navy veteran myself and the son of a WWII veteran, it is my priority to ensure all veterans are taken care of and I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense legislation,” Scott said.

In 2017, Congress passed the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act with overwhelming bipartisan support in response to the nationwide VA access crisis that exposed a toxic workforce culture at VA that negatively impacted veterans’ care. Passage of this legislation gave VA leaders the ability to break through bureaucratic obstacles to discipline or fire poor-performing employees, providing VA employees a healthier workplace and increasing veterans’ trust in VA. The Restore VA Accountability Act addresses questionable decisions from the Federal Circuit, the Federal Labor Relations Authority and the Merit Systems Protection Board that rendered the authority in the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act unusable for most of the VA workforce.

In a press release, Scott said the Restore VA Accountability Act strengthens accountability by unlocking expedited disciplinary processes for VA employees, ensuring that decisions backed by substantial evidence are upheld on appeal, removing the need for a performance improvement plan before disciplinary action, and aligning accountability processes for poor-performing managers with that of senior executives.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), James Risch (R-Idaho) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).