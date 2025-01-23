Underage drinker arrested after truck gets stuck in deep woods

An underage drinker from Oxford Oaks was arrested after his truck got stuck in the deep woods.

A Fruitland Park police officer found 20-year-old Matthew Jacob Brodeur shortly before midnight Wednesday with his truck’s headlights shining from a wooded area near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road. The Villages High School graduate was found sitting in one of two pickup trucks. A half-empty case of Michelob Ultra Beer was in the vehicle. The officer asked Brodeur his age and he admitted he was only 20.

One of the trucks was stuck in the mud and 21-year-old Tayten Beasley of Wildwood was working with Brodeur to free the truck from the mud.

It appeared that both Brodeur and Beasley had been drinking.

Brodeur provided breath samples that registered .108 and .115 blood alcohol content. The Rhode Island native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

Beasley was also arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Beasley, who was arrested in 2022 after harassing an autistic teen, was already on probation. He was booked without bond at the jail.