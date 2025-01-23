48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Underage drinker arrested after truck gets stuck in deep woods

By Staff Report
Comments

An underage drinker from Oxford Oaks was arrested after his truck got stuck in the deep woods.

A Fruitland Park police officer found 20-year-old Matthew Jacob Brodeur shortly before midnight Wednesday with his truck’s headlights shining from a wooded area near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road. The Villages High School graduate was found sitting in one of two pickup trucks. A half-empty case of Michelob Ultra Beer was in the vehicle. The officer asked Brodeur his age and he admitted he was only 20.

Matthew Jacob Brodeur
Matthew Jacob Brodeur

One of the trucks was stuck in the mud and 21-year-old Tayten Beasley of Wildwood was working with Brodeur to free the truck from the mud.

Tayten Beasley
Tayten Beasley

It appeared that both Brodeur and Beasley had been drinking.

Brodeur provided breath samples that registered .108 and .115 blood alcohol content. The Rhode Island native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

Beasley was also arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Beasley, who was arrested in 2022 after harassing an autistic teen, was already on probation. He was booked without bond at the jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People in the north section of The Villages deserve safety, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that those living in the northern section of The Villages deserve safety, too.

Trump has condoned violence against police

A reader from Lady Lake argues that President Trump has condoned violence against police with his pardon of the Jan. 6 mob.

It’s unsafe to put cars and golf carts together on Morse Boulevard

A Villager who frequents Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 writes that he believes it’s unsafe to mingle cars and golf carts on the busy roadway.

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos