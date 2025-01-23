37.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Vina Marie Gilpin

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Vina Marie Gilpin
Vina Marie Gilpin

Born and raised in Sumter County, Florida, Vina “Pete” Marie (Long) Gilpin was one of the toughest little ‘ole gals you’d ever meet. To some, she was known as “Pistol Pete” as she was frequently seen on horseback, traveling between Bushnell and Webster with her trusty revolver on her side in her younger years. She was a dedicated, lifelong agricultural worker and one of the longest standing members of the Sumter County Farmers Market. She loved her family, her farm and her cows.

Vina was born to George and Eliza (Whitman) Long, both of Webster, at their family home in Gant Lake near where the Gant Lake Baptist Church stands today.

She was one of eight children born to George and Eliza. Siblings include George, Richard, Huey, Johnny, Jerry, Nobel and Edna Long (Richard Wright). She is survived by two of those siblings: Johnny and Jerry.

Vina was first married to the late Sumter County Sheriffs Deputy, James Godley Brown who had passed in 1962 and remarried in 1984 to the late Joseph Everett Gilpin who passed away Christmas Day, 2023.

Vina never had any biological children of her own but was very loved by hers and Joseph’s children: Jack Gilpin (Sue Webb), Joseph E Gilpin II (Ann Webb), Nina Gilpin (Larry Bennett), James Gilpin (Janice Hill, Linda Albus, Elizabeth Ingersoll); grandchildren: Jimmy Harmon, Tracie Messina, Joe H Gilpin, Travis Gilpin, Joe E Gilpin III; great grandchildren: Desiree, Darlene, Kearstin, Alexis, Tracy, Angela, Damian, Jesse and Cody and many great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to support Sumter County Fire Station 12 who so wonderfully provides much-needed emergency services to the community. (352)689-4400.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comics section of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Belle Aire resident has something to say about what he read in the comics section of The Villages Daily Sun.

If Biden family is innocent why do they need a pardon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident asks why the Biden family needed a pardon if they are all innocent.

We have to stop the spineless trolls

A Village of Caroline resident says it’s time to stop the spineless trolls from making life miserable in The Villages.

Stop calling them sinkholes!

A Village of St. Charles resident contends it’s time to stop using the term “sinkhole” to describe problems created by “poorly selected material used in the water mitigation system.”

Photos