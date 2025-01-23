Vina Marie Gilpin

Born and raised in Sumter County, Florida, Vina “Pete” Marie (Long) Gilpin was one of the toughest little ‘ole gals you’d ever meet. To some, she was known as “Pistol Pete” as she was frequently seen on horseback, traveling between Bushnell and Webster with her trusty revolver on her side in her younger years. She was a dedicated, lifelong agricultural worker and one of the longest standing members of the Sumter County Farmers Market. She loved her family, her farm and her cows.

Vina was born to George and Eliza (Whitman) Long, both of Webster, at their family home in Gant Lake near where the Gant Lake Baptist Church stands today.

She was one of eight children born to George and Eliza. Siblings include George, Richard, Huey, Johnny, Jerry, Nobel and Edna Long (Richard Wright). She is survived by two of those siblings: Johnny and Jerry.

Vina was first married to the late Sumter County Sheriffs Deputy, James Godley Brown who had passed in 1962 and remarried in 1984 to the late Joseph Everett Gilpin who passed away Christmas Day, 2023.

Vina never had any biological children of her own but was very loved by hers and Joseph’s children: Jack Gilpin (Sue Webb), Joseph E Gilpin II (Ann Webb), Nina Gilpin (Larry Bennett), James Gilpin (Janice Hill, Linda Albus, Elizabeth Ingersoll); grandchildren: Jimmy Harmon, Tracie Messina, Joe H Gilpin, Travis Gilpin, Joe E Gilpin III; great grandchildren: Desiree, Darlene, Kearstin, Alexis, Tracy, Angela, Damian, Jesse and Cody and many great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to support Sumter County Fire Station 12 who so wonderfully provides much-needed emergency services to the community. (352)689-4400.