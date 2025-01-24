Brazilian immigrant arrested at apartment complex in Wildwood

A Brazilian immigrant was arrested at an apartment complex in Wildwood.

Nohana Deamaral Antunes Ferreira, 27, who lives in the PepperTree Apartments, was traveling in a white Toyota Corolla on U.S. 301 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a deputy ran her license plate number and found that the car’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy followed Antunes Ferreira into the parking lot of the apartment complex and asked her if she had a driver’s license. She said she had moved to Florida two years ago and her driver’s license from Brazil has expired.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention and released after posting $500 bond.