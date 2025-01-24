55.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Brazilian immigrant arrested at apartment complex in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Comments

A Brazilian immigrant was arrested at an apartment complex in Wildwood.

Nohana Deamaral Antunes Ferreira, 27, who lives in the PepperTree Apartments, was traveling in a white Toyota Corolla on U.S. 301 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a deputy ran her license plate number and found that the car’s registered owner does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Nohana Deamaral Antunes Ferreira
Nohana Deamaral Antunes Ferreira

The deputy followed Antunes Ferreira into the parking lot of the apartment complex and asked her if she had a driver’s license. She said she had moved to Florida two years ago and her driver’s license from Brazil has expired.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bagels need to have an authentic New York ingredient

A Village of Springdale resident read the news about a new bagel shop coming to The Villages, but he says to be a New York bagel, one ingredient is essential.

Ed McGinty offers thoughts on Trump’s first days in office

Ed McGinty is back and offering his thoughts on Trump’s first days in office. Read his Letter to the Editor.

No one obeys the speed limit in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that many of traffic problems in The Villages can be traced to the fact no one obeys the speed limit.

People in the north section of The Villages deserve safety, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that those living in the northern section of The Villages deserve safety, too.

Trump has condoned violence against police

A reader from Lady Lake argues that President Trump has condoned violence against police with his pardon of the Jan. 6 mob.

Photos