Scott stands by Trump’s embattled Pentagon nominee

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is standing by President Trump’s embattled Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth.

Scott met with Hegseth this week and announced he would be voting in favor of the former Fox News personality even after U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats who opposed advancing Hegseth’s nomination.

“I’ve been talking to Pete since his nomination, and I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a decorated combat veteran and a great pick to run the Department of Defense. I am really appreciative of anyone that’s willing to put on the uniform and risk their life to defend our freedoms. Pete understands the mission and what is needed to advance President Trump’s agenda and reform the DoD to make America’s military the world’s most lethal fighting force,” Scott said.

The former Florida governor said Hegseth has his full support and will bring necessary reform to the Pentagon.

“He understands the sacrifice our military and their families make because he’s been to war, led his fellow servicemen and women in combat, and knows individuals who have lost their life or been gravely injured defending our nation. Pete knows how to hold people accountable, make sure we promote based on meritocracy, and get rid of the broken, woke policies implemented by the Biden administration,” said Scott, who served in the U.S. Navy.