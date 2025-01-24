55.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Scott stands by Trump’s embattled Pentagon nominee

By Staff Report
Comments

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is standing by President Trump’s embattled Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth.

Scott met with Hegseth this week and announced he would be voting in favor of the former Fox News personality even after U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats who opposed advancing Hegseth’s nomination.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, left and Pete Hegseth
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, left and Pete Hegseth.

“I’ve been talking to Pete since his nomination, and I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a decorated combat veteran and a great pick to run the Department of Defense. I am really appreciative of anyone that’s willing to put on the uniform and risk their life to defend our freedoms. Pete understands the mission and what is needed to advance President Trump’s agenda and reform the DoD to make America’s military the world’s most lethal fighting force,” Scott said.

The former Florida governor said Hegseth has his full support and will bring necessary reform to the Pentagon.

“He understands the sacrifice our military and their families make because he’s been to war, led his fellow servicemen and women in combat, and knows individuals who have lost their life or been gravely injured defending our nation. Pete knows how to hold people accountable, make sure we promote based on meritocracy, and get rid of the broken, woke policies implemented by the Biden administration,” said Scott, who served in the U.S. Navy. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bagels need to have an authentic New York ingredient

A Village of Springdale resident read the news about a new bagel shop coming to The Villages, but he says to be a New York bagel, one ingredient is essential.

Ed McGinty offers thoughts on Trump’s first days in office

Ed McGinty is back and offering his thoughts on Trump’s first days in office. Read his Letter to the Editor.

No one obeys the speed limit in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that many of traffic problems in The Villages can be traced to the fact no one obeys the speed limit.

People in the north section of The Villages deserve safety, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that those living in the northern section of The Villages deserve safety, too.

Trump has condoned violence against police

A reader from Lady Lake argues that President Trump has condoned violence against police with his pardon of the Jan. 6 mob.

Photos