Villagers warned about scammers impersonating Xfinity representatives

Scammers are impersonating Xfinity representatives and bank fraud departments to steal personal and financial information.

In one case, a victim was pressured into providing sensitive banking details, resulting in unauthorized charges.

In another, scammers spoofed Xfinity’s real customer service number to promote a fake “XFI-750” deal, tricking the victim into paying with Target gift cards before demanding more money.

Protect yourself:

• Xfinity will never ask for payments via gift cards.

• Never share personal or financial details over the phone.

• Verify any claims by contacting the company directly.

• Hang up if you feel pressured or suspect fraud.