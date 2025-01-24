55.1 F
Villagers warned about scammers impersonating Xfinity representatives

By Staff Report
Scammers are impersonating Xfinity representatives and bank fraud departments to steal personal and financial information.

In one case, a victim was pressured into providing sensitive banking details, resulting in unauthorized charges.

In another, scammers spoofed Xfinity’s real customer service number to promote a fake “XFI-750” deal, tricking the victim into paying with Target gift cards before demanding more money.

Protect yourself:

• Xfinity will never ask for payments via gift cards.

• Never share personal or financial details over the phone.

• Verify any claims by contacting the company directly.

• Hang up if you feel pressured or suspect fraud.

