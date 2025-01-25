Betty Evelyn Hess

Betty Evelyn Hess, 92, Oxford, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 21, 2025 at Avante Skilled Nursing Center at Leesburg, Leesburg, Florida. Betty was born on December 6, 1932 in Union County, Indiana to her parents Earl McConnell Miller and Alice Roosevelt (Miller) Miller.

Betty and her beloved late husband J P moved to Oxford, Florida in 1985 from Fulton, Maryland. She was of the Christian faith and was a member Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida. Betty had worked as an Administrative Secretary for John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and retired with 25 years of service. She loved to be surrounded by her family.

Betty is survived by her loving son: Ronald G. Hess and his wife Susan of Oxford, FL; a loving daughter Phyllis G. Holton of Fruitland Park, FL; a sister: Oneeda (Miller) Hagen of North Carolina; five grandchildren: Tabitha Ann Sheets, Cory Gene Hess, Jennifer Diane Huff, Erin T. Mariano, M.D. and Brian K. Holton; ten great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, JP Hess who recently passed on January 4th 2025; her parents, Earl M. and Alice R. Miller, 8 brothers and sisters: Gladys (Miller) Hess, Emily (Miller) Steven’s, Lucille (Miller) Myers, Earl Miller, Jr., Harold Miler, Slagle Miller, Gerald Miller, and Charlotte (Miller) Lowery and a very special grandchild, Teresa Dianne Holton.