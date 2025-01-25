50.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Edwin Parrott

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edwin C. Parrott on January 18, 2025. Ed was born on January 12, 1945, in South Portland, Maine.

After high school, he proudly served in the Army where he was part of the 101st Airborne Division and later transferred to SOG in Vietnam. Following his military service, Ed founded Florida Mortgage Consultants in 1974, becoming a successful real estate entrepreneur.

He retired in 2010 to The Villages, Florida, after a long and prosperous career in real estate and mortgages. In his retirement, Ed found joy on the golf course and in his weekly poker games. He was also an avid Jacksonville Jaguars fan. His sharp wit, dedication, and warm heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ed is survived by his beloved son, Clinton Parrott, and his cherished grandsons, Ryland and Collin Parrott. He is also remembered by his first spouse, Judith Parrott, and his second spouse, Carol Parrott, and beloved companion June Bordeaux.

A service will be announced in the near future.

