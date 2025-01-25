62.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 25, 2025
‘Gentle dentist’ claims self defense in bloody altercation at golf course

By Staff Report
A local dentist accused of beating a man in 2023 with a golf club is arguing he is immune from prosecution because he was acting in self defense.

Dr. Eddie Cha Orobitg, 54, is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery in connection with his arrest at Harbor Hills Country Club.

A motion calling for dismissal of the charge will be heard Wednesday morning in Lake County Court.

His self-defense claim is rooted in Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Dr. Eddie Cha Orobitg was arrested in 2023 by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy at Harbor Hills Country Club.

“Florida’s stand Your Ground law confers immunity from criminal prosecution and civil liability, without the obligation to retreat, on those who use or threaten to use force reasonably believing that such use of force is necessary to  ‘defend himself against another’s imminent use of unlawful force,’” according to the motion.

Orobitg’s attorney argues that the dentist and his teen son were golfing at the country club in Lady Lake, when the alleged victim and his wife were improperly walking on the golf course.

Orobitg claims the man “gave the objective impression of a mentally deranged individual.” While they were near the 11th tee box, the man took an “aggressive stance” and shoved Orobitg, who has billed himself as the dentist with “the light touch.” The man took “a violent swing” at Orobitg with a 40-ounce water bottle, striking him in the forehead. A struggle between the two men ensued.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and it was Orobitg who wound up behind bars.

EMS personnel determined the other man had suffered potentially broken ribs, a potentially broken jaw, a ripped earlobe and possibly a traumatic brain injury. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the arrest report.

