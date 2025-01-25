50.7 F
Saturday, January 25, 2025
James Samuel Vernon

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
James Samuel Vernon
James Samuel Vernon

James Samuel Vernon, 89, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2025 at North Campus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Leesburg, Florida. Most affectionately known as Sam, He was born on July 31, 1935 in Pulaski, Tennessee to his parents Raymond Vernon and Era (Dunnivant) Vernon.

Sam was a mechanic in the Automobile Repair Business and was the former owner of Sam’s Service in Orlando, Florida and had retired from Roy’s Auto Parts in Bushnell, Florida. After retirement Sam started a lawn care business called Sam’s Services. Sam was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army. He was born and raised in Pulaski, Tennessee and moved to Hamilton, Ohio in 1964.

Sam then moved to Apopka, Florida and resided there for 25 years and then moved to Webster in 1984, where he finally landed in Wildwood in 1994. Sam was of the Christian faith and was a member of New Life Church of Fruitland Park, Florida. He was a member of Carpenters for Christ. Sam was an avid reader, loved old cars, watching westerns and loved all his animals.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Betty Vernon of Wildwood, FL; four sons: Jeff Vernon and his wife Jennifer of Deland, FL, Shane Vernon and his wife Becky of Daytona, FL, Shannon Strickland and his wife Robin of West Columbia, TX, Sonny Strickland and his wife Donna of Waycross, GA; two daughters: Michelle Perry and her husband Chris of Maine, Lori A. Strickland Colon of Waycross, GA; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many loving fur babies.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, LeRoy, Laten and Joe, sister, Frances, sons, Randy and Ronnie, Shawn Strickland and daughter, Nicole West.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at New Life Church, Fruitland Park, Florida.

