Reckless Lexus DUI suspect tells cops he was at stepfather’s funeral

A reckless driver behind the wheel of a Lexus sport utility vehicle was reportedly highly intoxicated after leaving his stepfather’s funeral.

Levares Raquan Perkins, 46, of Winter Springs, was driving the gray 2007 Lexus SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call reporting that other motorists were forced to honk their horns and flash their lights in order to avoid a collision with the Lexus, which was traveling northbound on State Road 471 approaching State Road 50 in Webster. The 911 caller followed the Lexus and provided dispatchers with updates on its location.

During a traffic stop, Perkins admitted to a deputy that he had consumed “two boxes of alcohol,” according to the arrest report. He said he had been at a funeral for his stepfather.

Perkins struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .290 and .270 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.