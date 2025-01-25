62.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 25, 2025
SECO controversy will be topic of CDD 2 Q&A meeting

By Staff Report
The SECO Energy controversy over pole rental rates will be one of the topics up for discussion at the upcoming Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will host the meeting. Amenity Authority Committee member Reb Benson, who represents CDD 2, will offer a brief overview of AAC activities.

For more information, call Supervisor Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to [email protected].

