SECO controversy will be topic of CDD 2 Q&A meeting

The SECO Energy controversy over pole rental rates will be one of the topics up for discussion at the upcoming Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will host the meeting. Amenity Authority Committee member Reb Benson, who represents CDD 2, will offer a brief overview of AAC activities.

For more information, call Supervisor Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to [email protected].