62.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

Special legislative session begins Monday on illegal immigration

By Staff Report
Comments

A special session of the Florida Legislature will convene on Monday and will ensure the Sunshine State gets tough on illegal immigration.

Specifically, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to focus on mandating cooperations with federal immigration authorities.

That would include:

• Requiring all law enforcement agencies to participate in every program model offered by the federal government.
• Empower the governor to suspend any elected or appointed official who refuses to comply with this directive.
• Appoint a State Immigration Enforcement Officer whose job it is to coordinate with the federal government on immigration enforcement and to oversee the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program. In addition, the National and State Guards could be called upon to assist the State Immigration Enforcement Officer in carrying out his or her duties.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Developer dumps his problems on the residents

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is dumping his problems on the residents and letting them pay to fix his mistakes.

There is enough room to add a golf cart path along Morse Boulevard

A Village of Springdale reader says there is enough land along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 to add a golf cart path. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Phil Sutton can’t conceal his hate for President Trump

A Village of Amelia resident believes that letter writer Phil Sutton can’t conceal his hate for President Trump.

Bagels need to have an authentic New York ingredient

A Village of Springdale resident read the news about a new bagel shop coming to The Villages, but he says to be a New York bagel, one ingredient is essential.

Ed McGinty offers thoughts on Trump’s first days in office

Ed McGinty is back and offering his thoughts on Trump’s first days in office. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos