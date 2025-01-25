Special legislative session begins Monday on illegal immigration

A special session of the Florida Legislature will convene on Monday and will ensure the Sunshine State gets tough on illegal immigration.

Specifically, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to focus on mandating cooperations with federal immigration authorities.

That would include:

• Requiring all law enforcement agencies to participate in every program model offered by the federal government.

• Empower the governor to suspend any elected or appointed official who refuses to comply with this directive.

• Appoint a State Immigration Enforcement Officer whose job it is to coordinate with the federal government on immigration enforcement and to oversee the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program. In addition, the National and State Guards could be called upon to assist the State Immigration Enforcement Officer in carrying out his or her duties.