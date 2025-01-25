Who belongs on multi-modal paths in The Villages?

The multi-modal paths are one of the greatest features of life in The Villages.

But who really belongs on the multi-modal paths?

They are great for golf carts, pedestrians and bicycles. But motorcycles, smart cars and mopeds are encouraged to use the main roadways, even though they may fit on the multi-modal paths.

All too often, misguided motorists end up with their cars on the multi-modal paths.

The Villages District Office has produced a new video explaining the proper use of the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Check it out at: