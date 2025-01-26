44 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 26, 2025
28-year-old motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of crash

By Staff Report
A 28-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash early Sunday morning north of the Grand Oaks Resort.

He had been riding the motorcycle at 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of SE 175th St. and SE 155th Ave. in Weirsdale near Hammock Pond when he veered onto the grassy shoulder and the motorcycle overturned, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report indicated he was a resident of Weirsdale and that his next of kind have been informed of the fatal crash.

