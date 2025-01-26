Lady Lake residents invited to ‘Meet the Mayor at the Market’

Residents are invited to connect with Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman during a special “Meet the Mayor at the Market” event on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lady Lake Farmers & Crafts Market, located at 250 Rolling Acres Road.

This casual gathering provides an opportunity to discuss local topics, share ideas, and hear updates about news and events in the community directly from the mayor.

While there, visitors are invited to peruse the market, which features a wide range of offerings including fresh produce, baked goods, preserves, handmade crafts, and artisanal products. Food truck vendors will serve options such as barbecue, hot dogs, and international cuisines.

The market is accessible by golf cart via The Villages at Palermo Place through Chula Vista or Del Mar Drive.

The Lady Lake Farmers & Crafts Market is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to support local vendors while enjoying a vibrant community atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.ladylakefl.gov or contact [email protected].