Lies, lies and more lies

To the Editor:

Are we so inured to his lies that it doesn’t matter? Well, I am calling him out. Since the inauguration he has lied about:

• Before the election, he said he knew nothing about Project 2025 and it wasn’t his agenda—it is now being implemented bit by bit.

• Took credit for the Hamas-Israel cease fire agreement– he was a very late comer to the table and the agreement is based on the plan/points laid out in the spring of 2024.

• He does not have a mandate—He did not receive over 50% of the vote; in November, a majority of voters actually cast votes for someone other than Trump; he narrowly defeated Harris 49.9 to 48.4, a 1.5% edge that was the smallest presidential vote margin of the century.

• The economy is not in shambles—the U.S. is already a rich nation, either the first (national net worth), third (average and media wealth per capita), or seventh (GDP per capita) richest in the world, depending on the metric. Trump is inheriting an economy that is about as good as it gets (Moody.s Analytics).

• I won the youth vote by 30 points—no, he lost the youth vote by 10 points.

• And once again, he states the 2020 election was rigged.

What has he done so far:

• He pardoned 1,500 convicted criminals, even those who tased or beat police officers (injuring them), and who wore t-shirts emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz” and “6 million is not enough.” He is not the law and order person he thinks he is.

• He went after the very small transgender minority declaring they must go by their sex at conception. Their sex at conception is non-binary. He knows so little, it is pathetic. It seems he has a creepy obsession with transgenders.

• He rescinded an LBJ executive order. Now federal contractors (including Elon Musk) can discriminate at will in hiring with no oversight.

• He changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which will cost probably millions to change maps and other government documents.

• He now requires federal employees to rat on each other if they observe any DEI going on.

• Now, he is planning to eliminate FEMA.

Anyone for lowering grocery and gas prices? Watch out for the bird flu.

Dorothy Stephens-Duncan

Village of St. Charles