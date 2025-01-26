56.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 26, 2025
type here...

Majestic bald eagle in the Village of Fenney

By Staff Report
Comments

Such a powerful, intent, focused expression (yes, expression) on this majestic American bald eagle in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Majestic bald eagle in the Village of Fenney
Majestic bald eagle in the Village of Fenney

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

Lies, lies and more lies

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at President Trump’s record a few short days into his second term.

The Developer dumps his problems on the residents

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is dumping his problems on the residents and letting them pay to fix his mistakes.

There is enough room to add a golf cart path along Morse Boulevard

A Village of Springdale reader says there is enough land along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 to add a golf cart path. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos