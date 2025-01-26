69.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Seller hopes $30,000 price cut will get things moving at home in The Villages

By Staff Report
A seller hopes a $30,000 price cut will get things moving at a home in The Villages.

The home at 4168 Burgess Drive in the Village of Richmond is now listed at $1.12 million. It’s been on the market for more than 100 days.

The home has an impressive swimming pool constructed by T D Pools
The home has an impressive swimming pool constructed by T & D Pools.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts a water view, a swimming pool that is 15 feet by 39 feet and a Nova water treatment system. Other features of the home include a fireplace, plantation shutters, neutral colors and crown moulding.

The home was originally purchased in 2022 for $496,700.

