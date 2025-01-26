Starry Starry Night will offer Villagers chance to do some stargazing

The Villages Astronomy Club will offer Villagers the chance to do some stargazing.

Starry Starry Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Everglades Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Field.

The club’s astronomers will be showing the sights of the evening sky through their telescopes, binoculars and Electronically Assisted Astronomy “Smart” equipment.

Those attending can expect to see views of the moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, The Great Orion Nebula, The Seven Sisters (Pleiades), star clusters, double stars, nebulas, and galaxies.

Free admission to all residents and guests.

For more info: https://vlgastroclub.org