The Villages is a unique community and deserves unique traffic solutions

For at least 10 years, the issue of speeding, golf carts and traffic is constantly being discussed. But why? We have a great example right in front of us indicating how to solve the problem!

I believe the problem is created when you put golf cars, pedestrians, motorized wheel chairs, bicycles etc. in separate, narrow, painted lines on certain roads north of County Road 466. Keep in mind that 99 percent of all the roads north of County Road 466 are merged traffic, golf cars and motor vehicles travel in the same lane, EXCEPT: Avenida Central, Morse Boulevard, Rio Grande Avenue, Chula Vista Avenue, Del Mar Avenue north of Rio Grande Avenue and Bichara Boulevard.

Therefore, we must ask, why are these the only roads with cars/trucks/tractor trailer/motorcycles etc. in separate lanes? Especially when these narrow painted lanes cause confusion for just about everyone. On almost all of our streets, north of County Road 466, motor vehicles, golf carts, bikes, pedestrians, etc. travel in the SAME LANE thus the traffic is slower, consistent on all streets and cars and carts respect each other due to the travel in the same traffic lanes. Even in all of the shopping malls and certain public roads outside The Villages, the cars and carts are merged. The signs all around The Villages proclaim – “We are a golf car community!”

Most of us would understand if Avenida Central and Bichara Boulevard continue to use the side lanes as they are not directly in any residential access areas.

All of the other named “super highways,” Morse Boulevard, Rio Grande Avenue, Chula Vista Avenue and Del Mar Avenue north of Rio Grande Avenue would all benefit from placing the golf cart traffic in the traffic lanes. This would require a reduction in speed limit, it would discourage the outside, flow-through traffic, that uses The Villages as a short cut and would immediately prevent most of the situations causing accidents. From my experience, most accidents on these named roads are due to speeding, failing to yield or confusion on entering the traffic lane when turning in or out of our residential communities.

This change could be done at no cost. Reduce the speed limit on all roads north of County Road 466 to 20 miles per hour. There is no need to go faster on these roads that are not commercial and are completely within a state approved OVER 55 COMMUNITY. Since there is no cost to this alternative except to change some speed limit signs, there should be no resistance to try it as it would create consistency within all of our communities north of County Road 466.

The currently painted paths could be designated for pedestrians, bikes, wheel chairs, etc. thus giving people a place to walk without jumping into the grass for the golf carts that fail to yield to pedestrians. Yes, many golf cart drivers fail to yield to pedestrians.

This alternative is proven to work. In fact, when we exit The Villages to go to Lowe’s, we drive in the traffic lane, outside The Villages, with the cars! On the Historic Side of The Villages all traffic is merged in the traffic lanes.

There remains a serious need for stop signs at the El Cortez gate on Avenida Central and at Chula Vista Recreation Center, but reducing the speed limit to 20 mph and putting the golf carts and motor vehicles in the same lane would help with that problem as well since all traffic would be forced to drive a very sensible 20 mph.

I am not a traffic expert but sometimes common sense and bringing consistency to a problem would help solve it – at no cost! Can’t we try it?

I propose, Lady Lake Commission, exempt the two roads in a commercial area by:

• Reducing Avenida Central speed limit to 20 mph to make it consistent with all other roads and add a crossing signal/sign for Hickory Head Hammock maybe a painted crossing.

• Bichara Boulevard should stay 20 mph.

Convert the following roads to merged traffic at 20 mph just like all other roads north of County Road 466 and designate the current painted lanes for pedestrians, bikes, wheelchairs etc.

– Morse Boulevard from County Road 466 to U.S. Hwy. 27/441

– Rio Grande Avenue

– Chula Vista Avenue

– Del Mar Drive north of Rio Grande Avenue especially since south of Rio Grande Avenue is already merged.

The Sumter County Commission would need to address Morse Boulevard and Rio Grande Avenue within Sumter County. Can you imagine two different government agencies cooperating to solve a common problem?

I know there will be an outcry against this especially from those who do not live in The Villages, but use it as a bypass. The Villages is a 55 and Over State Approved Community. It is unique. These roads were never designed to be super highways. OK, they have become the road of choice to get between U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 to avoid Rolling Acres Road, which is a total mess and about to get worse with all the newly approved growth.

So, this would cost nothing – except a little effort and common sense. If it doesn’t work after a month or so, change it back. Cover the existing signs, use temporary signs while in test mode.

We change speed limits and re-direct traffic during construction periods. So, why not a one-month trial? Oh yeah, and enforce, enforce, enforce!

Believe me you will know in one month if it works, maybe in one week! Try it on one road! Can you imagine, instead of our government constantly giving us reasons why we cannot do something, they actually give that a try and see if it works. It works everywhere else north of CR 466, except on these few roads. With all of the turnover we get from snowbirds, renters and now airbnb customers, consistency on our roads would go a long way.

I find it ironic that south of County Road 466 there is a tremendous multi-modal path system which alleviates most of the issues we face north of County Road 466. But it is obvious the Developer knew something had to be done once they crossed County Road 466. But we do not have that ability. Our roads are limited and we need to make the best of it. Our only hope for safety now, is slow down the traffic and put every road on the same rules!

Robert Nyce is a resident of The Villages.