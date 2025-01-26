69.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 26, 2025
type here...

Villager sentenced after attack on migraine-suffering wife who didn’t do chores

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager has been sentenced after an attack on his wife, who was suffering from a migraine and did not perform her household chores.

Screenshot
Dennis Tietz

Dennis Wayne Tietz, 62, of the Village of DeLuna, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. He was placed on probation for 12 months, ordered to refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol and must submit to random testing. In addition, he must complete a batterer’s intervention program within the first nine months of probation. The Madison, Wis. native was previously arrested for battery in Dane County, Wis.

On the night of Tietz’s arrest at his home on Shannon Loop, Tietz was “actively kicking the bedroom door” where his wife was locked inside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Tietz indicated he was angry with his wife of 38 years “for not doing any house chores throughout the day because she had a migraine.”

His wife said she had to try to calm down Tietz, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Tietz’s wife had a phone and said she would call his sister to try to calm him down, Tietz tried to take away the phone. He pushed his wife “against the wall with his arms on her throat.”

She was able to call law enforcement and an enraged Tietz “threw three bar chairs across the living room.” When officers entered the home, which the couple paid $865,500 for in 2022, they found it was “disheveled.”

Tietz was “extremely uncooperative” with police. He made “conflicting statements regarding the bar chairs,” the report noted.

“Just take me to jail,” he told police.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

Lies, lies and more lies

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at President Trump’s record a few short days into his second term.

The Developer dumps his problems on the residents

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is dumping his problems on the residents and letting them pay to fix his mistakes.

There is enough room to add a golf cart path along Morse Boulevard

A Village of Springdale reader says there is enough land along Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 to add a golf cart path. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos