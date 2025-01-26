Villager sentenced after attack on migraine-suffering wife who didn’t do chores

A Villager has been sentenced after an attack on his wife, who was suffering from a migraine and did not perform her household chores.

Dennis Wayne Tietz, 62, of the Village of DeLuna, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. He was placed on probation for 12 months, ordered to refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol and must submit to random testing. In addition, he must complete a batterer’s intervention program within the first nine months of probation. The Madison, Wis. native was previously arrested for battery in Dane County, Wis.

On the night of Tietz’s arrest at his home on Shannon Loop, Tietz was “actively kicking the bedroom door” where his wife was locked inside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Tietz indicated he was angry with his wife of 38 years “for not doing any house chores throughout the day because she had a migraine.”

His wife said she had to try to calm down Tietz, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Tietz’s wife had a phone and said she would call his sister to try to calm him down, Tietz tried to take away the phone. He pushed his wife “against the wall with his arms on her throat.”

She was able to call law enforcement and an enraged Tietz “threw three bar chairs across the living room.” When officers entered the home, which the couple paid $865,500 for in 2022, they found it was “disheveled.”

Tietz was “extremely uncooperative” with police. He made “conflicting statements regarding the bar chairs,” the report noted.

“Just take me to jail,” he told police.