Sunday, January 26, 2025
Wildwood man allegedly kicks down door and attacks woman and children

By Staff Report
Comments

A Wildwood man allegedly kicked down a door and attacked a woman in front of her children.

Kegan Grable, 30, who lives in the Wildwood Preserve Apartments, was arrested Jan. 20 after the attack at a woman’s apartment in Lady Lake.

Kegan Grable
Grable went to the woman’s home and demanded entry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He pryed open a deadbolt of the woman’s apartment and forced his way. She and her two children retreated to a bedroom, but Grable kicked down the door. He attacked the woman, pulling her hair and forcing her onto a bed. When one of the children attempted to intervene, Grable repeatedly punched the child in the face. Grable also took the woman’s cell phone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Grable in his gray Kia passenger car in front of the apartment.

Lake County EMS responded to the apartment to the evaluate the women and the children.

Grable is facing multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and theft. The Michigan native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $83,000 bond.

