A few questions about Donald Trump

To the Editor:

Don Bull, your last name is certainly appropriate.

A few questions for you. Where did you get the lie that Nancy Pelosi turned down help from Trump? Do you realize that Trump is a compulsive liar about most things? Do you realize Trump stole top secret documents and would not give them back? Do you know Trump paid off two porn stars to keep them from talking? Do you know Trump had no idea what to do about the Covid virus and cost thousands of lives? Do you know Trump and his father had Trump faking bone spurs to keep him from serving in the military? Do you know Trump tried to have Georgia officials fake the voting there to overthrow the election? Too many people have the fact that ignorance cannot be fixed.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto