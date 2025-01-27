46.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 27, 2025
type here...

A few questions about Donald Trump

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Don Bull, your last name is certainly appropriate.
A few questions for you. Where did you get the lie that Nancy Pelosi turned down help from Trump? Do you realize that Trump is a compulsive liar about most things? Do you realize Trump stole top secret documents and would not give them back? Do you know Trump paid off two porn stars to keep them from talking? Do you know Trump had no idea what to do about the Covid virus and cost thousands of lives? Do you know Trump and his father had Trump faking bone spurs to keep him from serving in the military? Do you know Trump tried to have Georgia officials fake the voting there to overthrow the election? Too many people have the fact that ignorance cannot be fixed.

Warren Kiefer
Village of Palo Alto

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need speed control in Florida!

A Village of Collier reader says it’s time to slow down drivers in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

Lies, lies and more lies

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at President Trump’s record a few short days into his second term.

The Developer dumps his problems on the residents

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is dumping his problems on the residents and letting them pay to fix his mistakes.

Photos