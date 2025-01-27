An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

My backyard is Morse Boulevard, I sit in my birdcage most every night. I see the trucks and cars flying down this road. The other night I watched as four cars going south, a golf cart going north and the third card decided the speed wasn’t fast enough and he passed two cars over the solid double lines and almost hit the golf cart going north. I don’t know why the golf cart path cannot be put on one side of this road. Instead of having to cross over to go to Sumter Landing, put the cart path on that side. Lines would have to be moved for traffic pattern and a small wall like going over the bridge put next to cart path. Sounds like the easiest and cheapest way to save lives of Villagers.

Janet Walden

Village of Hacienda South