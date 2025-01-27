67.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 27, 2025
Do your part to prevent spread of dangerous flu virus

By Villages-News Editorial
Local officials are warning of a dangerous spread of the flu.

Compared to last season, there has been a 38 percent increase in positive flu cases and a 68 percent increase in flu-related hospitalizations in Sumter County.

The flu can affect anyone, but some groups are at higher risk for serious illness, including older adults, young children, and people with health conditions like diabetes or heart disease. With Sumter County home to many retirees, it’s especially important for older residents to take extra precautions to stay healthy.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe

Consult your physician before getting a flu shot: The vaccine is one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and complications. It is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Wash your hands often: Use soap and water or hand sanitizer to reduce germs.

Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow to stop the spread of germs.

Stay home if you’re sick: Avoid spreading the flu to others.

Keep children healthy: Teach kids good handwashing habits and make sure they stay home from school if they have flu symptoms.

Symptoms of the flu usually come on suddenly and may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. If you or a loved one is at high risk and starts to feel sick, contact a doctor right away. Early treatment can help prevent serious complications.

