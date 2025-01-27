54.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 27, 2025
Driver with suspended license apprehended driving 30 mph over speed limit

By Staff Report
A driver with a suspended license was apprehended while traveling more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Zion Kedar Lynum, 24, of Leesburg, was driving a red Hyundai at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Griffin View Drive and Alma Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Zion Kedar Lynum
An officer initiated a traffic stop and found that Lynum’s license had been suspended due to unpaid traffic fines. He had been arrested last year for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for traveling 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

