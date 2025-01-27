54.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 27, 2025
type here...

FBI fugitive claims he’d been working local construction for past five months

By David Towns
Comments

The FBI is praising local police officers for catching a wanted Missouri fugitive, who claimed he’d been working on a construction project here for the past five months.

Special agent Greg Federico, who is the FBI supervisor senior resident agent out of the Jacksonville FBI office, congratulated the Lady Lake Police Department during a press conference Monday for the professionalism shown by Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey as well as Corporal Andru Eckerdt and Officer Jesse Pettis for their actions leading to the arrest of one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Donald Eugene Field II.

FBI Special Agent Greg Federico
FBI Special Agent Greg Federico

Fields was apprehended Saturday, following a routine traffic stop conducted by Sgt. Bilbrey. The arrest took place at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Villages Crossroads of Lady Lake. Sgt. Bilbrey discovered that the vehicle’s license plate was not registered to the truck Fields was driving. When Sgt. Bilbrey stopped the pickup truck and asked for identification, Fields produced an expired Missouri driver’s license in the name of Walter Richard Long which had a picture of a man who looked like Fields, but appeared to be 10 years younger.

Fields claimed he has been working construction for the past five months at the new Potbelly Sandwich shop in the plaza with Starbucks at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road. He was accompanied by a woman riding in the passenger seat.

Potbelly Sandwich Works in Lady Lake
FBI ffugitive Donald Eugene Field II claimed he’s been working construction for the past five months at the Potbelly Sandwich Works in Lady Lake. He was arrested near that location.

Sgt. Bilbrey called for backup and was joined by Eckerdt and Pettis, who determined that the pickup truck not only did not have a valid plate, but there was no proper vehicle identification number on the truck. Eckerdt used the Rapid I.D. database to identify Fields, but all officers continued to call Fields by his alias until they were able to determine if he was armed. Fields’ passenger told the officers there was a pistol in the car which the officers found next to the driver’s seat. At that point the officers were able to handcuff Fields after a brief scuffle.

Screenshot
Donald Eugene Field II was shirtless when he was taken into custody Saturday at Villages Crossroads of Lady Lake.

Special Agent Federico stressed that the professionalism shown by all three officers enabled the capture of Fields, who is charged with horrific sex crimes possibly involving children.

Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey, left, and Cpl. Andru Eckerdt, spoke during the press conference.
Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey, left, and Cpl. Andru Eckerdt, spoke during the press conference.

“Sometimes, an everyday traffic stop turns into a real game-changer. This is a reminder that every officer, every day, is out there making a real difference,” said Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt. “Every traffic stop is an opportunity for justice. What starts as a routine encounter can quickly turn into a pivotal moment, where an officer’s sharp instincts and dedication to service lead to a significant arrest—keeping our community and in this case, the nation, safer.”

Fields, 60, is in custody awaiting extradition to St. Louis, Mo. where he was federally indicted in St. Louis on Dec. 7, 2023, for attempting to recruit and exploit a minor for commercial sex acts between January 2013 and June 2017. He also faces state charges in Missouri, including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering. Fields has been a fugitive since March 2022 when he failed to appear for a court hearing in Franklin County, Mo.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

We need speed control in Florida!

A Village of Collier reader says it’s time to slow down drivers in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

Photos