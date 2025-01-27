Hooters officially breaks ground for restaurant in The Villages

Hooters has officially broken ground for a restaurant in The Villages.

Representatives from HMC Hospitality Group, the founders of the Hooters concept, held a ceremony this past week to celebrate the start of construction at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Hooters restaurant will be 4,500 square feet inside and will also offer an outdoor patio. The opening of The Villages location is planned for early summer 2025.

“The residents of the Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are excited to break ground and start construction at the Lake Deaton Plaza. We are looking forward to the opening of our first location in The Villages,” said HMC Hospitality Group CEO Neil Kiefer.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony from HMC Hospitality Group were Bill Moore, (Chief Development Officer), Denise Williams (Chief Marketing Officer), Leah Roberts (Vice President of Marketing), Summer Abarbanel (General Manager), Robyn Friedman (Senior Marketing Manager), Brianna Bennett (Hooters Girl) and Kiana Mahabir (Hooters Girl and Cover of the 2025 Hooters Calendar).

Celebrating its 41st Anniversary October 2024, HMC Hospitality Group continues to grow. In addition to The Villages restaurant, they are also expanding with a Hooters location in Wesley Chapel and Las Vegas. The company recently signed a licensing deal with Tacos & Tequila Cantina for expansion and are looking at sites within The Villages as well as Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.