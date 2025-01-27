54.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, January 28

By Staff Report
Comments

Chasing Amy

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Blue Stone Circle

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Street Talk

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Trivia Tuesday

Sawgrass Grove |  12:00 PM

Southbound Trio

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

We need speed control in Florida!

A Village of Collier reader says it’s time to slow down drivers in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump pardons criminals and blames illegal immigrants for crime

A Lady Lake reader sees irony in President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6 mob while at the same time he blames illegal immigrants for crime.

Off-road cart path only logical solution on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident contends that an off-road cart path is the only logical solution to the dangerous situation on Morse Boulevard.

